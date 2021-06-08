Kaitlyn Bristowe, Becca Kufrin and More Bachelor Nation Stars React to Chris Harrison's Exit

It's the end of an era.
On Tuesday, June 8, Chris Harrison confirmed he was officially exiting The Bachelor franchise after 19 years of hosting the long-running ABC dating series.
"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he began his Instagram statement. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."
In addition to Chris's announcement, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment—the companies behind the franchise—released a joint statement that read in part, "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."
The news of the 49-year-old star's departure comes four months after he revealed he was temporarily "stepping aside" from the long-running show.
At the time, Chris apologized for the controversial comments he made during an interview with Rachel Lindsay about Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's problematic past, in which resurfaced photos showed Rachael attending an Antebellum plantation-themed fraternity party.
But despite his short hiatus, it appears the Texas native has decided to officially close this chapter. Keep on scrolling to find out how Bachelor Nation stars are reacting to the news.
Arie Luyendyk Jr.: "Love you brotha. On to bigger and better things."
Ashley Iaconetti: "It will never be the same. Truly the end of an era. Thank you for all the years of hard work and love you put into the show. I have a lump in my throat writing this. Can't wait to see your next move. I love you."
Becca Kufrin: "Wishing you the best in your next chapters, Chris. So much love."
Catherine Giudici: "Love you @chrisharrison you have a lot to be proud about. Can't wait to support you in your next endeavors."
Chris Bukowski: "Thanks for all the memories Chris. For me you were always a familiar and comforting presence over my last 10 years of being part of this franchise. Thanks for being a friend and I’m looking forward to seeing what you do next."
Colton Underwood: "Love you Chris. Thank you for your friendship."
Jason Mesnick: "Congrats on the run buddy. The general public doesn’t have any idea how much you helped us cast members deal with the behind the scenes of the TV world. Looking forward to seeing you soon."
JoJo Fletcher: "Love you my friend"
Kaitlyn Bristowe: "You are truly irreplaceable as host, thank you for all the years you put into this show and making it what it is. No one does it quite like Mr. Chris Harrison."
Kelley Flannagan: Speaking to E! News exclusively, she said, "You know what, they always mix things up. It's unfortunate to see Chris go. I know a lot of people are really big fans of him. He's definitely a staple, he's been the host for years."
Lesley Murphy: "Love you, Chris. Won’t be the same without you. Cheers to all you’ve accomplished thus far and excited to see what’s next. Wherever and whoever it’s with, they’ll be lucky to have you!"
Michelle Money: "You are incredible Harrison. What a loss for the show. Many people won’t be watching anymore. Myself included. One thing I know is that you [sic] will above all of this! Can’t wait to see what is next for you! I am proud to call you my friend."
Sean Lowe: "It will never be the same. Love you buddy."
Tanner Tolbert: "Won't be the same with [sic] you!"
