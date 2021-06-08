BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Jean Smart's Reaction to Hacks Getting a Second Season Is Comedy Gold

On Tuesday, June 8, HBO Max renewed their original dramedy Hacks for a second season. See Jean Smart's hilarious reaction.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 08, 2021 7:30 PMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Viva Las Vegas Hacks!

On Tuesday, June 8, HBO Max announced that Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a second season. The dramedy, created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, follows Smart as Deborah Vance, a comedic legend who has a longtime residency in Las Vegas. As her show is threatened by younger, newer talent, Deborah is forced to hire Ava Daniels, a comedy writer who has been canceled over a past tweet.

Along the way, this unlikely pairing transforms into a, albeit dark, mentorship. Intriguing, right? So, you can understand our excitement regarding this renewal news.

On Hacks' renewal, Smart shared in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled we are picked up for a second season and I told Hannah it's 'No more Miss Nice Guy; from now on it's Bette and Joan! And guess who's BETTE??!!'"

The co-creators were equally excited by this news, noting that they were "blown away by the positive reception to Hacks."

photos
Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

In addition to Smart, Einbinder and Downs, the current season of Hacks features Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo. We're sure they're feeling like they hit the jackpot right now!

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max

For a status update on your other favorite shows, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1

Mama June Reunites With Her 4 Daughters for the First Time in 6 Years

2

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Back When They Were Single

Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks will have a season two on HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Shadow and Bone will return for a second season on Netflix.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1: Lone Star will return for a third season in 2022, on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 will be back for a fifth season of wild emergencies on Fox.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

Fox has officially said yes to a fifth season of The Resident

CBS
Canceled: The Unicorn (CBS)

After two seasons, CBS has said goodbye to its Unicorn. 

CBS
Canceled: All Rise (CBS)

CBS has canceled the legal drama All Rise after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: Rebel (ABC)

There will be no season two for Katey Sagal's legal dramedy. 

ABC
Canceled: Mixed-ish (ABC)

ABC is saying goodbye to its Black-ish prequel after two seasons. 

ABC
Canceled: For Life (ABC)

There will be no season three on ABC for For Life, though the show is reportedly being shopped to a new home.

ABC
Canceled: American Housewife (ABC)

After five seasons, the plug has been pulled on comedy American Housewife.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: Call Your Mother (ABC)

ABC has said no to a season two of freshman comedy Call Your Mother.

ABC/Richard Cartwright
Renewed and Ending: Black-ish (ABC)

ABC has renewed Black-ish for an eighth and final season, which creator Kenya Barris says will allow the Johnsons to "close this chapter out...the right way." 

ABC
Renewed: The Conners (ABC)

ABC confirmed that The Conners will return for a fourth season.

ABC
Renewed: A Million Little Things (ABC)

This ensemble drama will return for a fourth season on ABC.

ABC
Renewed: The Goldbergs (ABC)

Break out your festive sweaters because The Goldbergs will be back for season nine.

ABC
Renewed: Home Economics (ABC)

After a successful first season, ABC renewed Home Economics for season two.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will be back with new episodes as it's been renewed for a fourth season.

NBC
Renewed: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Fans can expect more of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a second season on NBC.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

The singing competition was renewed for a 20th season (its fifth on ABC) in May 2021.

NBC
Ending: This Is Us (NBC)

NBC announced that This Is Us will come to an end with an "uninterrupted" season six, airing midseason 2022. 

Fox
Canceled: Prodigal Son (Fox)

Fox has said goodbye to Prodigal Son after two seasons.

ABC
Renewed: Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

After months of making us worry, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for a season 18. 

ABC
Renewed: Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will return for a fifth season on ABC. 

Fox
Renewed: Call Me Kat

Fox has renewed Mayim Bialik's cat cafe comedy for a second season.

Casey Durkin/NBC
Renewed: Kenan (NBC)

Kenan will return for a second season on NBC.

NBC
Renewed: Young Rock (NBC)

NBC has opted to smell what the Rock is cooking for a second season, premiering in 2022.

NBC
Canceled: A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh is ending after two season on NBC. The final new episode will air on Thursday, June 3.

Netflix
Canceled: The Irregulars (Netflix)

One and done. Netflix canceled The Irregulars after only one season in May 2021.

ABC
Renewed: Big Sky (ABC)

ABC's drama thriller Big Sky will return for season two.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Hacks is available to stream on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

2
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Back When They Were Single

3

Stormi Webster Adorably Reacts to Mom Kylie Jenner's Unique New Heels

4

Dream, True & Chicago Are Too Cute to Handle in Sporty Matching Looks

5

You Won't Believe You Missed This Freaky Friday Editing Error