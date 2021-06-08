Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Engaged to Mark Ronson

Watch : Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday

Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is engaged!

The bride-to-be, 35, is set to tie the knot with Mark Ronson, 45, a source confirmed to E! News. The music producer also announced the news on the June 7 episode of his podcast, The FADER Uncovered.

"I got engaged last weekend," he told Tame Impala's Kevin Parker. In fact, Mark said he and Grace shared their first kiss while Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker was playing in the background.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he teased. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record, like, if I'm like, 'I really don't know what to listen to.'"

Grace and Mark sparked engagement rumors in May after Page Six ran photos of the Mr. Robot actress wearing a diamond ring on that finger during a PDA-packed stroll with the Grammy winner in London.