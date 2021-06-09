Meet the Real-Life Partners Who Are Always There for the Friends Cast

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

At their recent reunion, the stars of Friends showed their millions of devoted fans that they really will always be there for each other. "Over the years we've all struggled with different obstacles and challenges," David Schwimmer revealed to People ahead of the May 27 special. "And I think in those times it's been nice to be able to reach out and touch base and have a call."

But when the rain truly starts to pour he, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have a whole cast of characters that they can not only face the day with, but make it through all the rest with, too.

When it comes to romance, some of them have truly found their lobster (Kudrow and husband Michel Stern recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary!) while others are on a break from the whole dating scene.

And some may just be in the process of reigniting old flames...