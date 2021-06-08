Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on His Exit From Bachelor Franchise

Watch : Kelley Flanagan Weighs in on Chris Harrison's "Bachelor" Exit

Chris Harrison has collected his final rose.

Just hours after reports surfaced claiming the longtime host will be departing the Bachelor franchise, Harrison took to social media to personally confirm the news. "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram June 8. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, the companies behind the franchise, also released a joint statement on his journey concluding. "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise," the message read. "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Prior to this announcement, Harrison had been on temporary leave following the controversial comments he made in defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire after photos surfaced of her at a 2018 antebellum plantation themed fraternity event.