RHONY's Leah McSweeney Slams Heather Thomson and "Bulls--t" Assault Allegations

Leah McSweeney is firing back.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is speaking out against Heather Thomson's recent allegations amid their ongoing feud on and off the hit Bravo show. Leah addressed many things, including her take on why Heather stopped filming as a "friend of" during season 13 and Heather's claim that she was "assaulted," which she made during an interview with the Friends of Dorothy podcast.

"I'm seeing a narrative emerge that I'm not comfortable with and thus feel the need to speak out," Leah shared via Instagram stories on June 8. "Heather was unable to forge natural connections with any of the women and that is why she discontinued filming. Everything that she's been saying about me in the press these last few weeks bears no resemblance to reality."

Leah continued, "I took issue with her from the beginning because I'm not a fan of disingenuous people. She says one thing in the press and another to people's faces. Say what you mean, mean what you say. I never once lied to her or about her. It's no secret that I was having a hard time on this trip due to the tremendous personal loss that I was dealing with in real time. Heather was well aware of this and acknowledged it. I apologized to everyone for being aggressive and squashed it, including with Heather."