Kelley Flanagan Sounds Off on Chris Harrison's "Unfortunate" Bachelor Exit

Watch : Kelley Flanagan Weighs in on Chris Harrison's "Bachelor" Exit

The end of an era.

Bachelor Nation announced today on June 8 that longtime host Chris Harrison will not be returning to the franchise. "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment wrote in a press statement.

The news comes the day after Bachelorette Katie Thurston's season premiere, and almost four months after Harrison's apology for defending Bachelor Matt James' season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell following the resurfacing of racially-insensitive actions during an interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Today, fellow Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan joined E! News' Daily Pop to give her thoughts on Chris' exit. "You know what, they always mix things up," Kelley told E! exclusively. "It's unfortunate to see Chris go. I know a lot of people are really big fans of him. He's definitely a staple, he's been the host for years."