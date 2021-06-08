Where Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Stand After This NYC Sighting

Less than a month after news of their breakup, Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are very much back together...at least on the streets of New York City.
On Saturday, June 5, the Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights alum were spotted while out and about in Manhattan. The two stars smiled as they were photographed and Noah appeared to enthusiastically point to the cameras.
The sighting of the two comes just over three weeks since reports emerged of their split, less than a year after E! News confirmed they were dating and "getting serious," a source said at the time.
But as evidenced by their latest reunion—which comes shortly after a post-breakup trip to St. Barts together—it's clear these two aren't exactly over.
"Things are going well between them. They are taking things slowly," a source close to Kelly told E! News. "They really like each other, but needed to take a step back and slow things down."
However, if you're thinking of calling them a couple again, hold off. "Nothing is official between them," the source noted. "They are spending time together. She hasn't moved back in to his place or taken big steps forward."
Instead, "They are just enjoying going on dates," the source clarified, "and seeing what happens."
On May 28, a source confirmed to E! News that they vacationed in St. Barts together the previous weekend and had returned to New York City, where they were "spending time together."
As that source said at the time, "They are seeing where things go." Guess fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for more sightings of these two this summer.