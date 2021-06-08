Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Photo of Travis Barker’s Blood

Travis Barker's heart isn't the only red item that Kourtney Kardashian is interested in getting from her other half.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared proof that her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer has become stronger than ever by posting a photo of a vial of his blood to her Instagram Story. The mom of three to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6—who she shares with ex Scott Disick—reshared Travis' original snapshot of his own vial on June 7 with a simple black heart emoji.
Although the post of admiration raised quite a few eyebrows, fans who have been following the couple's steamy romance since January may not be too caught off guard by the Poosh founder's latest display of affection. After all, the snap comes just days after the couple were recently photographed not being able to keep their hands off each other during their latest outing.
Back in April, a source close to the 42-year-old star told E! News that things between Kourtney and Travis are continuing to heat up fast.
"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special," the source shared at the time. "He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts. He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
Travis and Kourtney aren't the only Hollywood couple to show their adoration with a little—let's just say—symbolism. Another couple close to the pair, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made waves of their own back in February when the rocker revealed he wears Megan's "blood around his neck" in a Valentine's Day post. And of course, who could forget the original trendsetters Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie, who wore vials (which were later confirmed to be lockets) of each other's blood during their two-year marriage.
Now, with the reality star's latest post, it's clear that she feels the same way about the musician. Be still, our beating hearts.