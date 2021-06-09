From Soap Stars to Superstars: Find Out Which A-Listers Got Their Start on TV Soap Operas

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: All My Children" Stars Reunite 10 Years Later

Talk about a dramatic entrance!

Plenty of actors have launched their careers—and even their whole lives—on TV soap operas.

Justin Hartley found love three times with co-stars on various soaps, while All My Children alum Kelly Ripa fell for her onscreen love interest Mark Consuelos. The couple even celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May 2021! "Hayley and Mateo. Because what does 'that's a wrap' even mean? #pinevalley #amc," Ripa adorably captioned a throwback photo of herself and Consuelos on set.

It's no wonder that Ripa will be returning for E!'s new series Reunion Road Trip on Thursday, June 10 to reunite with her former AMC co-stars like Rebecca Budig, Cameron Mathison, Debbi Morgan, Darnell Williams, Susan Lucci and Eva LaRue, who also is the godmother of Ripa and Consuelos' eldest child Michael Consuelos. It truly is a family affair!

Plenty of other A-listers have more reasons to thank soap operas.