See All My Children Co-Stars Reunite & Relive Their Craziest Soap Opera Moments

Watch : ABC Soap Opera Stars Recall Outrageous Storylines

A dream come true.

Nearly 10 years after All My Children's series finale, fan favorite cast members are reuniting in an iconic way to discuss their favorite (and most outrageous) onscreen soap opera storylines.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's series premiere of E!'s Reunion Road Trip on June 10, AMC stars Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, Jacob Young and Rebecca Budig relive each characters' wildest plot lines.

"One of my craziest storylines is that Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) stole my baby," LaRue laughs. "One thing about the soap world is that our stories can be a little over the top so you have to have a pretty good sense of humor about things."

For co-star Young, it was the infamous bomb explosion that stands out to him the most. "I was digging through the same piece of rubble like 20 times going like, 'Does it still look authentic?'" he teases.

Budig's character Greenlee Smythe even took a tumble on her big day. "I went off a cliff in a wedding gown and was presumed dead," she remembers, before adding that "evil Dr. David" portrayed by Vincent Irizarry miraculously healed her.