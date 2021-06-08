Regé-Jean Page Hilariously Calls Out Bridgerton Fans Over This “Burn For You” Mistake

Watch : Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Silence on Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" Exit

Dearest reader, if you've come for your Bridgerton fix, you're absolutely in the right place.



For Variety's "Making a Scene," Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, along with director Sheree Folkson and composer Kris Bowers, recently broke down the memorable "I burn for you" scene (as fans have lovingly referred to it) from the series' fifth episode, "The Duke and I"—and made us fall in love with the high-society match all over again.



"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Phoebe revealed while reflecting on that epic wedding night scene. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw ‘I burn for you' in the script and was like, ‘This is what people are going to talk about.'"



Although some fans have attributed the simple yet extremely intentional line to Regé's character, Simon—the actor revealed in a twist to correct our collective memories that it was Phoebe's character, Daphne who whispered those four magical words.