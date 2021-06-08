Amazon Prime Day: Spend $10, Earn a $10 Credit Now

BREAKING

By Emily Spain Jun 08, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Our favorite day aka Amazon Prime Day is coming up on 6/21 and there's already opportunities to save ahead of the 2-day shopping event.

Now through 6/20, when you make a purchase of $10 or more from one of the 300,000 participating small businesses on Amazon, you'll receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. Even though it's pretty easy to drop $10 on Amazon thanks to the incredible selection of goods, we've rounded up 10 small businesses that you should support not just for the credit but year-round!

See below for our picks!

Today's Best Sales: J.Crew, DSW, Good American & More

Spring Customized Bubble Cube Soy Wax Candle by Heavenly Earth Miami

We don't know about you but these bubble candles are all over our Instagram feeds. We suggest getting one for yourself and gifting one to an equally trendy friend!

$23
Amazon

Post Malone Gift Air Freshener by Define Design 11

As loyal Post Malone fans, we are adding this plum blossom air freshener to our cart right now. You can also get pop culture-inspired candles from Define Design 11, too!

$10
Amazon

The Herbal Zen Essential Oil Aromatherapy Shower Bombs

We love The Herbal Zen's shower bombs! Each one offers a powerful blend of essential oils and will transform any shower into an aromatherapy session. Just place them in the back of your shower, watch them dissolve and take in the calming effects of the essential oils.

$20
Amazon

Nutpods Cinnamon Swirl Unsweetened Dairy-Free Creamer- Pack of 3

Add a touch of cinnamon swirl to your morning cup of coffee with nutpods! These rich and smooth coffee creamers are made from almonds and coconuts with only 10 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving.  Plus, they are dairy-free, Keto and Whole 30-friendly.

$15
Amazon

The Mug With A Hoop 16 oz by Max'is Creations

Slam dunk your marshmallows, cereal and more treats into this creative basketball mug equipped with a hoop!

$30
$25
Amazon

Future Scientist Kids' Puzzle by Puzzle Huddle

This 100-piece puzzle, which was created to celebrate diversity, is great for helping children develop fine motor skills and letting the whole family get in on the fun.

$20
Amazon

Cure Hydration Mix Variety Pack

We are obsessed with Cure Hydration's delicious and refreshing hydration mixes. With 4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks, you can finally have peace at the end of the day knowing you took your hydration seriously that day. Not to mention, they are great for pre and post-workout, too!

$48
Amazon

Live By Being All Natural Coconut Milk & Rose Petals Bath Soak

Upgrade your self-care night with this luxurious bath soak! Made with ingredients like coconut milk, cocoa butter, rose absolute and organic West Indian sandalwood essential oils, this bath soak will help you decompress after a long day.

$34
Amazon

Bee’s Wrap – Set of 3 Food Wraps

Save on plastic, help the environment and preserve your food with these reusable food wraps made from organic cotton infused with sustainably harvested beeswax, jojoba oil and tree resin.

$18
Amazon

Rule Breaker Vegan Cookie Bites

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Rule Breaker's soft baked, chickpea-based, bite-sized cookies! With only 100 calories and 4 grams of added sugar per serving, you can snack on these guilt-free.

$13
Amazon

Up next: 16 Essentials for Restocking Your Gym Bag.

