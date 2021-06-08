Taraji P. Henson to Star as Miss Hannigan in NBC's Annie Live!

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Launches Mental Health Program for Black Students

Taraji P. Henson is heading to Easy Street!

The Oscar nominee just landed the role of the Miss Hannigan in NBC's upcoming TV musical Annie Live!, the network announced on Tuesday, June 8.

Henson, 50, will play the orphanage villain in the holiday musical, which will air on Dec. 2 on NBC, and you can bet your bottom dollar we'll be tuning in.

With the casting, the Hidden Figures star joins an elite group of legendary actresses that have played Miss Hannigan on screen: Carol Burnett in the 1982 movie, Kathy Bates in the 1999 movie and Cameron Diaz in the 2014 movie.

Henson said one of the reasons she wanted to take on the wacky part was her admiration of Burnett. She said in a statement that Burnett is "someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember," adding, "So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!"