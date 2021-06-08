Ashley Benson Is Spending Time With Nicola Peltz's Brother Will After G-Eazy Breakup

Watch : Ashley Benson Mocks L.A. Girls With "Blowfish" Selfie

Ashley Benson is moving forward after putting her on-and-off relationship with G-Eazy behind her.

The pair, who split up in February after dating for less than a year, had patched things up as of April. But E! News has learned that their romance is no more, and the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum is enjoying being on her own and spending time with actor Will Peltz, who is Nicola Peltz's older brother.

"Ashley is fully single," a source connected to the actress tells E! News exclusively. "She is no longer in touch with G-Eazy and is having fun right now. She and Will have been friends for a while now, and definitely have been hanging out recently. They aren't dating but love going out together and have a lot of fun together."

Will, 35, joined Ashley and a group of friends during a night out at West Hollywood hot spot Delilah on Friday, June 4, and a different source tells E! News that the twosome spent much of the evening talking and dancing.