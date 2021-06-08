Hear Us Out: The Bachelorette Is Basically Just Bridgerton

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

The Bachelorette has returned, and thus so have we.

It's time for yet another season of stilted conversations and sexual discussions as men assert their dominance over one another to win the heart and hand of one lucky woman. And as we began yet another journey into the dangerous world of reality TV dating, we discovered that there was an element we had not yet considered: the impact of Bridgerton.

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is the first one to be produced after the unparalleled success of Bridgerton, the Netflix series based on Julia Quinn's delightful and tastefully filthy romance novels that all take place during various social seasons in early 1800s London. In Bridgerton, women spend a couple of months meeting as many men as possible in the hopes of finding a husband, attending balls and going on chaperoned outings as the men come calling on them. The couplings become the talk of the town, and every year, a new young eligible gentleman or lady holds all the attention. See where we're going with this? Katie Thurston is the diamond of this social season, and we're all Lady Whistledown.