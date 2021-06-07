See the First Look of Jensen Ackles' Character on The Boys

This is a super first look.

On Monday, June 7, Jensen Ackles took to Instagram to reveal his costume for season three of The Boys. In the new images, Jensen is seen wearing a dark green super suit covered in patriotic stars. And, thanks to the shield, the Supernatural alum's character, named Soldier Boy, is reminiscent of Marvel's Captain America.

Now, is the character anything like Cap? Well, since Homelander (Antony Starr) is essentially a hybrid of Superman and Captain America with sociopathic tendencies, we'll wait for season three to premiere before we make any assumptions.

Alongside the new pics, Jensen wrote, "My idea of a camouflage banana hammock got overruled. And I'm glad it did. I love this suit." Co-star Jack Quaid supported the sneak peek by leaving four clapping emojis in the comments.

Prior to the June 7 reveal, the 43-year-old actor teased his costume by sharing a close-up look of the shield. Next to the pic, he shared, "Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning."