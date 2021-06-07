Why Jill Duggar Is Defending Her Choice to Feed Her Dog Breast Milk

Jill Duggar isn't letting her food go to waste, including her breast milk.
The former Counting On star recently took to Instagram to share that she let her dog drink the breast milk that she's stored in her freezer over the years. The reality TV personality noted that she no longer breastfeeds her sons, Israel David Dillard, 6, and Samuel Scott Dillard, 3.
"I've had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old and Sam is almost 4 now!)," she began her caption on Sunday, June 6. "I know I know...it's probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now..."
The 30-year-old star then explained that her 3-year-old son "asked to try it recently." However, he wasn't a fan and "didn't like it after trying a couple of sips."
But instead of throwing it out, Jill decided to feed it to her dog.
"Now all 3 of my children have now had breast milk," she quipped, and later defended herself, "Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she's fine. She's totally fine. I wouldn't have given it to her if i thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!"
Many of Jill's followers took to her comments section to show their support of her actions.
One user replied, "Dogs eat poop. She'll be fine."
"Waste not want not. Healthiest dog on your block!" another added, with someone else responding, "Do what's best for you and your family!! Don't listen to those who think or say otherwise!! (Also dog will be just fine! Mine has eaten worse things)."
The mom of two also noted, "Anyone else feel sentimental about their 'liquid gold?' Whoever coined the phrase 'no use crying over spilled milk' certainly never pumped!"
Other parents understood her completely, with one fan writing, "I hear you with it being a sentimental thing especially when pumping."
When it comes to motherhood, Jill certainly marches to the beat of her own drum!