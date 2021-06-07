Mark Consuelos Is Dad Goals While Gushing About Working With Son Michael on Riverdale

Mark Consuelos is truly a triple threat talent as a loving husband, father and now, proud dad co-star!
While Consuelos certainly has gotten used to starring opposite loved ones onscreen (he famously met wife Kelly Ripa on All My Children), he now will be acting opposite son Michael Consuelos on the CW series Riverdale.
"He was absolutely amazing," Consuelos gushed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on June 7. "I will have to admit, a couple times I did sneak on set to watch his scenes...We do have some scenes together this time around. Michael killed it and I was just so impressed and so blown away."
As for his home life, Consuelos and Ripa are gearing up to be empty nesters as their youngest son Joaquin prepares to go to college in the fall at the University of Michigan. "It's going to be a moment for us to get adjusted to it, but I'm also really excited," Consuelos admitted. "We had kids early. That's been a huge important part of our lives. Now we're on the next chapter, and we're going to get to maybe travel a bit once the world opens up a little bit more."
Consuelos no doubt is looking forward to spending more quality time with Ripa, his love of over 25 years. "I just love the way that she makes me feel," Consuelos beamed. "I just always feel extremely loved. Even when I'm being annoying, I know that she loves me, supports me and is my best friend. I'm crazy for her."
As for what Ripa does that makes Consuelos feel so special? "It's not even something she tries to do. It's just her waking up," the swoon-worthy star mused. Talk about couple goals!
Ripa also is credited to giving Consuelos his all-time favorite Father's Day present two decades ago with the birth of daughter Lola. "She was born the day before Father's Day," Consuelos remembered. "I was just thinking to myself, 'That was the best Father's Day gift a father could ever ask for is a baby girl.'"
The father-daughter duo are even partnering together for McCormick's "Girl Dad, Grill Dad" social media campaign addressing food insecurity. Consuelos joked the real victory was Lola letting him appear on her Instagram page!
Check out the full interview above for all the details on the Consuelos family and what's next on Riverdale!