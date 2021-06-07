Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hateful Plastic Surgery Comment: "You Are Attacking a Woman Unprovoked"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Addresses Voice Change Throughout "KUWTK"

Khloe Kardashian is so over the negativity on social media.

After reading a hateful comment about herself on Twitter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent a message to her fans about kindness. The comment, which criticized Khloe's Nurtec ODT campaign, read, "Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"

Seeing this, Khloe, who has shut down cosmetic rumors in the past, couldn't help but respond. "sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence," she tweeted on June 7. "I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don't think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."