Pink's Husband Carey Hart Hopes This Helps Change His “Tattooed Scumbag” Image

Carey Hart is showing the true size of his heart in his wife Pink's new documentary.
During an appearance on the June 7th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the professional motocross racer revealed that he was more than happy to show the world his fatherly side in Pink's new Amazon Prime documentary, All I Know So Far.
"I'm kinda glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side like being a father," he shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "As opposed to—you know—I'm perceived as this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag so it's kinda nice for people to see my softer side."
The competitive star—who shares 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 4-year-old son Jameson Moon with his wife of 15 years—also revealed that once Pink reminded him that she technically forgot to ask if he truly wanted to appear in the film, he had to get her back somehow.
"Actually, the next morning after she had that conversation with me, we were out playing tennis," he continued. "And I was like, ‘You know what? I thought about what you told me last night and I actually want you to kinda cut out my whole interview part, so if you could make that happen before the thing goes live tomorrow night, I'd appreciate that.'"
Although Carey revealed that he was just teasing his wife, he does reiterate how grateful he is for the chance to showing the joys of fatherhood, saying, "No, I was actually glad that I got to show my softer side."
His other half also echoed the same sentiment to Ellen back in May when she discussed his appearance within the film. "He's a good man," Pink shared. "He's a good dad, those kids adore him. We have a lot of fun, but it's [the movie] an extension to that."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have been together for an impressive 18 years and their adorable family has been one to watch, especially with the latest heartwarming moment taking place between Pink and Willow during her recent performance on stage.
To see what else Carey had to say, including information behind his charity, watch the interview above!