Pink's Husband Carey Hart Hopes This Helps Change His “Tattooed Scumbag” Image

Watch : Pink Reveals What Hubby Carey Hart Is Planning For Valentine's Day

Carey Hart is showing the true size of his heart in his wife Pink's new documentary.



During an appearance on the June 7th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the professional motocross racer revealed that he was more than happy to show the world his fatherly side in Pink's new Amazon Prime documentary, All I Know So Far.



"I'm kinda glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side like being a father," he shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "As opposed to—you know—I'm perceived as this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag so it's kinda nice for people to see my softer side."



The competitive star—who shares 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage and 4-year-old son Jameson Moon with his wife of 15 years—also revealed that once Pink reminded him that she technically forgot to ask if he truly wanted to appear in the film, he had to get her back somehow.