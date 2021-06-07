Ellen Pompeo Reacts After Spotting Photo of Her Grey’s Anatomy Character in Urgent Care Clinic

Watch : "Grey's Anatomy" Cast Teases Season 17 Finale

Paging Dr. Grey!



Ellen Pompeo had the best reaction to an apparent New York urgent care clinic ironically having her character—also known to Grey's Anatomy fans as Dr. Meredith Grey—framed on their wall in their practice.



The discovery was made by a fan who posted the picture of the well-known character on display in the doctor's office on Twitter and that photo caught the attention of the 51-year-old actress. She retweeted the hilarious snap with the caption, "Grab your stuff and get the hell out of there," along with crying-face emojis.

For full reference, House, also known as Dr. Gregory House (the unconventional doctor played by Hugh Laurie in the FOX drama) comically has his own spotlight in the real-life institution as well.



One Twitter user asked the question on every fan mind's once they laid eyes on the funny photos, writing, "You either go with the service or walk away? Lol." In all fairness, since Dr. Grey is up on the wall—the clinic captured in the photo just might actually be prepared for a crazy emergency or two.