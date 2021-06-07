Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Lucía Hilariously Informed Him She's Not Impressed by His Singing

Watch : Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!

Don't expect a duet between Ricky Martin and his 2-year-old daughter anytime soon, along the lines of the one Pink and daughter Willow recently debuted.

The 49-year-old "Shake Your Bon-Bon" vocalist visits The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, June 7, as seen in preview footage. During the sit-down, host Ellen DeGeneres asked about daughter Lucía, who Ricky and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed in December 2018.

"I have one little girl that has two daddies and three brothers—she's 2 years old—and she knows it," he shared with a big smile. "She knows it. She doesn't snap fingers yet, but she's about to."

Ellen asked if this meant that the little girl is the boss of the household, and the "She Bangs" singer was quick to agree. Ricky and Jwan are also parents to 12-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo, and 19-month-old son Renn.

"She runs the house," the American Crime Story actor continued. "The other day—she loved Cocomelon, so I'm singing with her in Cocomelon. And she goes, 'No, no, Daddy—no, stop. Stop, stop, stop.' And I'm like, 'Let me sing, I want to sing.' 'No, no, Daddy. No, no, no, no.'"