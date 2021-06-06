Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Husband Mark Peacock

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Jonathan Van Ness just celebrated a year around the sun with their husband Mark Peacock.

The Queer Eye star and hairstylist, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/he/she, took to Instagram on June 5 to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary. Sharing a slideshow featuring sweet photos of themselves, their husband and their pets, Jonathan wrote, "Happy One Year Wedding Anniversary @marklondon. I love our adventures and I can't wait to make more."

Mark also gushed over his husband on Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy 1st Anniversary babe."

The couple got plenty of well wishes in their comments sections. Heidi Klum wrote, "BEAUTIFUL." Queer Eye's Bobby Berk added, "Happy anniversary you two! Love you!!!" Model Tess Holliday shared, "Happy Anniversary I love y'all!!!!!!"

Jonathan also reposted an Instagram Story from friend Nicola Coughlan, wishing them a happy anniversary.

Jonathan and Mark may have wed last summer, but the public did not learn the Gay of Thrones alum was married until December 2020, during which they slid their marital status into a lengthy Instagram post about a challenging and rewarding year. "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," the Netflix star captioned in a post about him campaigning for then presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.