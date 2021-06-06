How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth With Their Baby Girl's Name

It's officially a party of four!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby girl, a spokesperson for the couple shared on Sunday, June 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already proud parents to Archie Harrison, who turned 2 years old in May.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz."

What's more? The unique name Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their little one is riddled with meaning. According to the pair's rep, their newborn daughter's moniker is an homage to both Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."