Princess Eugenie and Baby August Enjoy a Spring Stroll in Adorable New Photo

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

His name may be August, but Princess Eugenie's baby boy is fully embracing the spring.

On Saturday, June 5, the 31-year-old new mom and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of herself carrying her almost 4-month-old son in a baby carrier inside a garden, beside a gorgeous display of yellow daffodils. Eugenie, who is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth grandchild, shared her post to celebrate the United Nations' World Environment Day 2021.

"Thank you world for giving us such a beautiful place to live," she wrote. "To mark this day I wanted to share some photos over the years (and more recent ones [baby emoji]) that remind me how amazing our environment is and how we must always protect it."

Eugenie, the youngest of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters, gave birth in early February to August, her and husband Jack Brooksbank's first baby. Two weeks later, she revealed the newborn's name: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. His first middle name is a tribute to Eugenie's late grandfather Prince Philip. The queen's husband died at age 99 in April, two months after August was born.