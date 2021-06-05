BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Jennie Garth Reveals Surprising Thing About Daughter Lola's Homemade Prom Dress

Jennie Garth revealed in a new interview how she made her daughter Lola Facinelli's prom dress. See photos of the teen and other celebrity kids headed to their dances.

Well done, Mama Kelly Taylor—or should we say, Kelly Tailor.

On Wednesday, June 2, Jennie Garth posted on Instagram photos of her and ex-husband Peter Facinelli's 18-year-old daughter Lola Ray Facinelli wearing a black strapless sheath gown with a thigh-high slit while appearing with her prom date and friends. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote that she made the dress herself at the teen's request, adding that sewing wasn't her "thing." Turns out, that was an understatement.

"That was my first dress that I ever made," Jennie told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, June 4. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

She continued, "I mean, what moms do for their kids. I will do anything they need or ask me to do...Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

On Friday night, Lola posted on her Instagram page a selfie showing her wearing the gown, which she paired with a large silver Celtic choker, a delicate silver chain bracelet, black stiletto heels and a white rose corsage.

In her Instagram post, Jennie, 49, wrote that she felt proud that Lola asked her to make her a dress. "And it made her so proud to be able to say 'my Mom made my dress,'" the What I Like About You alum added. "She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful...mission accomplished!"

photos
Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

In addition to Lola, Jennie and Peter, 47, also share daughters Luca Bella Facinelli, 23, and Fiona Eve Facinelli, 14. The actors, who divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage, have occasionally brought their kids to celebrity events over the years.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MGA Entertainment

Trending Stories

1

Liam Payne & Maya Henry Break Up 10 Months After Announcing Engagement

2

Ellen Pompeo Reacts After Seeing Pic of Herself in Urgent Care Clinic

3

The Precious Time Wasted When Madeleine McCann Went Missing: Part 1

See photos of celebrity kids in their prom outfits:

Instagram
Lola Ray Facinelli

Jennie Garth showed off her sewing skills on Instagram, writing, "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress' Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off!"

TikTok
Iris Apatow

Ahead of the big dance, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter made a TikTok with friends to show off their stylish ensembles.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos standing next to her dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Kelly Ripa proudly captioned the prom pic.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's USC-bound daughter is pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter is all grown up and going to prom!

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," the talk show host joked on Instagram alongside pictures of Lola.

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the star writes of her special date.

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

