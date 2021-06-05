Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Latest Outing

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to heat things up!
The couple, who began dating late last year, hasn't been shy about putting their romance in the spotlight. From posting sexy photos on social media to enjoying family trips together with their children, there's no denying these two are head over heels for each other.
Case in point? The pair recently packed on the PDA when they were spotted outside a studio in Burbank, Calif. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wrapping her arms around the Blink-182 drummer, as they embraced and shared a passionate kiss.
However, the lovebirds weren't alone during their afternoon outing. Addison Rae joined in on the fun and even twinned in a matching ensemble as the Poosh founder. The gal pals wore cropped white tank tops, cut-off denim shorts and black Converse sneakers.
As for Travis? The 45-year-old musician skipped the tee and rocked black pants and sneakers.
Back in April—the reality TV personality's birthday month—a source told E! News that sparks were still flying high between Travis and Kourtney.
"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts," an insider close to the E! star shared. "He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
A second source echoed similar sentiments, explaining the 42-year-old star is "head over heels" for the rocker.
"They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time," the second insider noted, adding, "They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."
Additionally, Kourtney and Addison have a bond like no other. Just last month, the "Obsessed" singer opened up about how the mother of three has helped her cope with fame.
"Kourtney has become a good friend," the social media sensation said in a TikTok video. "She's included me in so much and has given me great support in navigating through some of the new experiences I'm having."
Addison previously told E! News why it's meant so much to have Kourtney and her famous family by her side.
"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," the 20-year-old influencer explained last August. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me. They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people because not everyone gets to see every second."
Following their recent twinning moment, Addison sparked rumors that she and Kourtney will be collaborating together. On Friday, June 4, the internet personality teased that her beauty brand, Item Beauty, is coming out with "something new."
She added, "I'm wearing it rn! can you guess what it is?"
Interestingly, Addison wore a diamond-studded nameplate necklace with Kourtney's moniker. Adding more fuel to the fire? Kourtney commented, "It's the KOURT choker for me."