Natalia Bryant's High School Graduation Isn't Complete Without a Message From Kobe

Vanessa Bryant marked daughter Natalia's latest milestone with heartfelt photos you won't want to miss. Scroll on to read Kobe Bryant's emotional reminder featured on her graduation cap.

Watch: Natalia Bryant's Prom Happened On Same Day As Kobe's Induction

Natalia Bryant is keeping her late father, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, close to her heart as she embarks on her next chapter. 

On Friday, June 4, Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 18-year-old's latest milestone with Instagram photos documenting her high school graduation. Come the fall, Natalia will attend the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, but not before a proper send off by her loved ones. 

"Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!" Vanessa captioned a photo of Natalia's rhinestoned graduation cap. 

Tracing the border of the cap is one of Kobe's most famous quotes, which reads, "'Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise.' - Dad" 

Vanessa, who tragically lost Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant in a January 2020 helicopter crash, also shared a photo of Natalia posing with her cap and gown. 

Ahead of graduation day, Vanessa took her girls to celebrate at the Disney California Adventure Park, and Natalia attended not one, but two proms

photos
Kobe Bryant: Life in Photos

Keep scrolling to see Natalia, and more Class of 2021 graduates in our gallery below: 

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughter is set to enroll at the University of Southern California following her high school graduation. 

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

A personalized message signed "Dad," read, "Everything negative—pressure, challenges—is an opportunity for me to rise."

Instagram
Lisa Kudrow

Following her son Julian Stern's graduation from the University of Southern California, the Romy & Michele's High School Reunion actress wrote on Instagram, "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.."

Instagram
Douglas Emhoff

On Friday, May 14, Vice President Kamala Harris' husband celebrated his 21-year-old daughter's graduation from Parsons School of Design. "My darling Ella, we are such proud parents!" he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future."

Instagram
Candace Cameron Bure

The Fuller House actress marked her son Maksim's high school graduation on Instagram, writing, "He did it!!! Our baby @maksim.bure graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy! We are so happy and proud of you, son."

Instagram
Paulina Porizkova

In her tribute to her son Oliver, the mom acknowledged how proud his late dad Ric Ocasek would've been. She wrote, "This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood. But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing."

Instagram
Jason Aldean

The country star cheered on his daughter Keely following her high school graduation. "Hard to believe this kid graduated from high school tonight. Really excited to see what the next chapter in life holds for her. Your future is what u make it, so go get em Keeley. We love you!" the singer shared.

Instagram
Dolores Catania

"Today is one of my proudest days being a mother. @frank.catania graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart University," the reality star shared. "Little Frankie, I couldn't be more proud of all your accomplishments and the man you are becoming."

Instagram
Shaunie O'Neal

"Congratulations again to my baby boy @shaqironeall !" the proud mom said. "High school completed, up next Texas Southern University!!! 4 Down, 1 To Go... Forever My Babies"

Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

The proud mom celebrated her daughter's achievement, sharing with her followers, "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

