Olympian Simone Biles Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Daily Training Schedule

Watch : Simone Biles Flips With Nabisco's "Snack Together Win Together"

Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

After winning five Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio games, Simone Biles knows what it's like to accomplish your dreams and reach your goals.

But as the countdown continues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, the 24-year-old athlete is more determined than ever before to win big once again, while also inspiring the world.

"I'm most excited about competing, showing off the athleticism that we've worked and trained so hard for, and also just the camaraderie in the Olympic Village is like something I've never seen in 2016," Simone exclusively told E! News while launching Nabisco's "Snack Together. Win Together" campaign. "I just was so shocked at how everybody from all around the world was gunning at the same thing, everybody had the same goal in mind...We're all in one spot trying to get a gold medal and everybody's so dedicated, motivated, just on top of their game. It's truly amazing."

Before she packs her bags and experiences another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Simone is training six days a week in the gym and perfecting her skills. And spoiler alert: Her schedule isn't for the weak.