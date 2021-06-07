How Allyson Felix Hopes to Inspire Moms Around the World at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Watch : Allyson Felix: Who Inspired the Olympian's "Fighter Spirit"?

Allyson Felix is a mom on a mission.

After four unforgettable experiences at the Olympics, the track and field athlete is focused on competing once again at the 2020 Tokyo Games, rescheduled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, however, the 35-year-old sprinter has a new motivating factor that is pushing her to do her best. If you didn't already guess, it's her 2-year-old daughter Camryn.

"She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson exclusively shared with E! News when launching Pantene's "What's Your Legacy" campaign. "I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity. I can't wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on."

The University of Southern California alum added, "I hope that she's able to learn all those lessons and I'm able to show her she was along for this journey and she's really giving me the courage and helping me to continue."