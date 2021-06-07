How Allyson Felix Hopes to Inspire Moms Around the World at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Allyson Felix is a mom on a mission.
After four unforgettable experiences at the Olympics, the track and field athlete is focused on competing once again at the 2020 Tokyo Games, rescheduled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, however, the 35-year-old sprinter has a new motivating factor that is pushing her to do her best. If you didn't already guess, it's her 2-year-old daughter Camryn.
"She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson exclusively shared with E! News when launching Pantene's "What's Your Legacy" campaign. "I've always been competitive and I've always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity. I can't wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on."
The University of Southern California alum added, "I hope that she's able to learn all those lessons and I'm able to show her she was along for this journey and she's really giving me the courage and helping me to continue."
Back in November 2018, Allyson announced the birth of her daughter with husband Kenneth Ferguson. Pregnancy complications dictated an emergency C-section at 32 weeks. After a brief stay in the NICU, baby Camryn was able to head home with her parents.
Today, she's already become one of Allyson's biggest supporters as she trains for a spot on the United States team.
"She's really into cheering now," Allyson explained. "So, whenever she sees me running, she's like 'run mama, run' and she's really into just being a little cheerleader. It's really fun to just see how the process develops and how she becomes more active."
As excitement continues to build for the Tokyo Games kicking off July 23, Allyson once again finds herself on the list of athletes to watch. In fact, winning two medals would make her the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete ever.
But no matter how much attention is put on her races , the Los Angeles native is focused on making memories with her daughter.
As part of Pantene's "What's Your Legacy" campaign, Allyson was able to showcase one of her favorite mommy activities with Camryn.
"For me, growing up, it was a special time for me when my mom did my hair," Allyson recalled after using Pantene's Hydrating Butter Crème. "It was something that happened every morning and I would go into her room. It was just bonding time, so now, having a daughter and having those same moments with her have been really special."
And regardless of what happens in Tokyo, Allyson is hoping to leave a legacy to moms around the world that you don't have to choose one path in life. In fact, you really can have it all.
"I hope they know and understand that they are still capable of doing all of the things," she proclaimed. "Whether that is pushing through professionally, or just thriving at home, that we can do all of those things and we can pass on to our children the lessons we want them to learn."