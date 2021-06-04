How Kourtney Kardashian Once Again Proved She's Travis Barker's Biggest Fan

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite for His 38th B-Day Bash

Need more proof Kourtney Kardashian is Travis Barker's No. 1 fan?

On June 3, the drummer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sporting a Blink-182 sweatshirt, captioning the image with a simple heart emoji.

But if you've been keeping up, you know this isn't the first time she's shown her boyfriend some love. From posting steamy photos to packing on the PDA on date nights, Kourtney is letting her feelings for Travis be known.

"Kourtney is head over heels for Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in April. "They truly have a bond like no other. No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him. They have the best connection and communication, something that's very important to her. They are still in the honeymoon phase and it's going really well."