Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Spending Time With Her Kids Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's "Affectionate" Date Night: Details

We can think of a couple reasons why Jennifer Lopez has a lot to smile about these days—but this time, it's her family that's behind the star's ear-to-ear grin.



Although her much-talked about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck is surely a good reason for the star to show off those pearly whites, it looks like spending quality time with her 13-year-old fraternal twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, is what seemingly makes the musician the happiest.



The "On The 6" singer recently shared a series of precious pics on Instagram of her hanging out with her two "coconuts," as she affectionately has nicknamed them. And as a nod to their adorable monikers, she cleverly captioned her social media post with a couple of coconut emojis.



In one snap, the "I'm Real" singer took a selfie with son Max, while in another shot, the star is seen grinning alongside daughter Emme as the two were seemingly gazing at her phone. In the last sweet snap, the twins were captured sitting together in a woven cane chair, while underneath a shared blanket.