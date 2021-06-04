Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Teases Explosive Confrontation With Gary King

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Batten down the hatches because drama is a brewing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, season two star Alli Dore teased her upcoming confrontation with former fling Gary King on the Bravo hit. As fans of the show well know, the preview for the June 7 episode showed the stewardess exploding at the first mate for flirting with a topless Sydney Zaruba. Why? Well, because Alli had called things off with Gary out of respect for Sydney's feelings, only to have her own feelings disrespected.

"The episode where I snap is not my finest moment," she told E! News. "And I feel really disappointed in that. It was just an emotional experience. From the very start, it was this push and pull, this game-playing, these mind games, and I guess I fell for it. I sort of believed that things were different to what they actually turned out to be."