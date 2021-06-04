Caroline D'Amore Calls Filming The Hills "Hell" Amid Mischa Barton Feud

When it comes to season two of The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa Barton is out, and Caroline D'Amore is in. Now, Caroline is dishing on how filming the reality TV spin-off was seriously dramatic due to the women's feud.
Speaking to the HillsCast guest podcast host Teddi Mellencamp, who is filling in for Wells Adams, Caroline shared that it was extremely challenging filming the MTV series. Though she was invited on as a cast member for the second season, the Pizza Girl CEO admitted that efforts were made to keep her out of the first season by someone she believed to be a friend.
"Mischa's not on the show anymore, but everyone knows that Mischa and I had beef. Like, it's documented. That was in the press," she explained. "Basically, we were friends last season, and then she had gone behind my back, I guess, to keep me off the show."
The actress, who appeared alongside The Hills star Audrina Patridge in the film Sorority Row, alleged that some cast members sabotaged what was supposed to be a promotional event for her pizza sauce company.
"I threw a Pizza Girl party last season that no one got to see at Kathy Hilton's house," Caroline shared. "It was amazing. That family has been really big supporters and friends of mine, and they were like, 'Absolutely, have your event.' And I had The Hills cast members there and everything, and they were unable to use that scene after I had worked so hard and Kathy and everybody had come out for my company, because Mischa wouldn't speak my name in the interviews."
"I had more than one person last season try to hurt my chances of being on this show," she continued. "It's so much more than actual onscreen drama."
Cast members on season two of The Hills: New Beginnings include Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler, Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado.
While Teddi noted that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars always wanted one another to succeed, even when they were fighting, Caroline said that was not the case for her while filming season two of the show.
"People are so calculated and mean, way beyond my scope," she admitted. "It's not something I absolutely love. They would do things where they would look into the camera for my scenes, so that they would be null and void. They would do things so that, if I spoke, they would say things that would have to be cut out, like, 'Oh, you're just trying to get into this scene.' That happened to me so much, everybody's just trying to keep the new girl down. It was really stressful and really hard to deal with."
"I just have a lot of frustration," she continued. "A lot of people made it hell."
While Caroline, who recently split from ex-husband Bobby Alt, may have struggled filming The Hills, she previously shared that one thing she did enjoy was reuniting with her pal Kristin Cavallari. The Uncommon James founder was one of the stars of the original show, following Lauren Conrad's exit.
"We had dinner the night that my divorce closed, and she was just kind of heading into hers," Caroline told E! News last month. "So, we had like a really good like, supportive couple conversations, just kind of going through it at the same time, and how hard that can be. So, it was really cool to have her and hang out with her."
