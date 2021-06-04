Tahj Mowry Reveals a Smart Guy Reboot May Come Sooner Than You Think

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

Tahj Mowry has confirmed we'll be heading back to Piedmont High.



The 35-year-old actor recently appeared on the Los Angeles-based show, KTLA 5 Morning News and since reboots are still very on trend, the Smart Guy star was naturally asked when we could possibly see an updated version of the classic ‘90s sitcom he starred in as a kid.



"We are working, we're working really hard on it," Tahj revealed. "Fans just [we] gotta be patient—good things take time. We do have a possible home for it. We have a writer for it, so I've been working hard all quarantine—all these zoom meetings and talking to the big wigs. So, we're gonna get it done."



Yes, you read that right. Although Tahj, the younger brother of twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, obviously won't play the small smart guy that we've come to know and love, it sounds like he will definitely be a part of the new installment.