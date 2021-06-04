Why Joe Jonas Says His and Sophie Turner's Relationship Is in "New Territory"

Watch : Joe Jonas Talks JoBros Tour & Finding Balance With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is venturing into "new territory" this summer.

The Jonas Brothers rocker revealed his plans for balancing work and family life with wife Sophie Turner on E! News' Daily Pop June 3 episode. Joe kicks off his sold-out tour August 20 in Las Vegas and even Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester couldn't score the hot ticket!

The JoBros' latest dance hit "Leave Before You Love Me" featuring Marshmello has already inspired Joe to count down the days until the tour. "I can't wait to play that on stage," Joe gushed exclusively. "The fans have been reacting to the song so well."

Even wife Sophie shared she was "f––king obsessed" with the track. Joe mused about his upcoming tour, "It's been a year and half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we've had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States...I'm excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces."