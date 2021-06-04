Harry Potter's Tom Felton Has a Surprising Response to Emma Watson Romance Rumors

Watch : Did Tom Felton Ever Have a Crush on Emma Watson?

Tom Felton and Emma Watson's relationship status: It's "something"!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 3, the Harry Potter actor was asked about past speculation of a romance with his former co-star, who has a boyfriend. Felton, whose character Draco Malfoy, a junior Death Eater who bullied Watson's Hermione Granger and her friends, gave an...interesting response about his and Watson's relationship.

"We are something, if that makes any sense," Felton said, "as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

Watson, 31, is currently dating boyfriend Leo Robinton. She has not commented on the 33-year-old actor's remarks.

Watson was 10 years old and Felton was 13 when they started filming the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first film in the franchise. As the actors and their characters grew older, many fans shipped Draco and Hermione, who largely remained adversaries onscreen and were never involved romantically, as well as the stars themselves.