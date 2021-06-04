The MixtapE! Presents Tinashe, Cynthia Erivo and More New Music Musts

Watch : Tinashe's Experience at Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protests

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Somehow, it's June.

And not only does that mean summer is officially upon is, but it's time to celebrate Black Music Appreciation Month too! Fittingly, there are a number of Black artists offering up new releases worth your time. From the return of Tinashe to the long-awaited foray into original music from Cynthia Erivo and so many more, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.