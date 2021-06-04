Kobe BryantCeleb CouplesKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Lucifer's Inbar Lavi Reveals What's in Her Bag

The actress dishes on her on-the-go must-haves and how to feel your best self!

By Emily Spain Jun 04, 2021 5:44 PMTags
EComm, Inbar Lavi's What's in my bagDavid Buchan/Getty Images/E! Illustration

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but our weekend plans include binge-watching Season 5B of the Netflix hit show Lucifer

If you've already watched the latest season, you know Inbar Lavi reprises her role as Eve, mother of the Cain and Abel and Adam's ex-wife. As a busy actress and philanthropist, we just had to know what Inbar counts as her must-haves while on the go. From her phone to chic sunglasses and beauty essentials, the Imposters star is so relatable. And she has great advice for feeling your best self!

"I always feel like my best self when I can be of service," the actress explained to E!. "I know it sounds cheesy, but I'm at my best when I do my best for others. My motto has always been, "Do good, be good."

To check out everything in Inbar's bag, scroll below!

Liza Koshy Shares What's in Her Kitchen

Saint Owen Rockbird II Sunglasses

"I always have my LAVI shades with me. They elevate everything. I'm a sunglass freak."

$225
Saint Owen

Astrid Perfume Oil

"My Fille De La Lune roll-on perfume oil made by my soul sister Maya Yogev."

$98
Fille De La Lune

Cell Phone

"I obviously carry my cell phone like the rest of you junkies."

Amazon

Bio-Herbal Sculpting Gel

"I always carry a lil bit of Batia & Aleeza for curly hair touch ups! To keep my Jew Fro in check."

$30
Batia & Aleeza

Headphones

Enjoy high-quality sound on the go with these wireless Apple headphones.

$200
$160
Amazon

Pen & Notebook Set

"A pen & notebook (yes, I still use those) for thoughts and ideas that come to me for songs or character work or production."

$13
Amazon

Beautiful People Wrap

"Some kind of thin extra layer. My friend Gosha makes the softest, lightest, coziest garments called "Beautiful People." Perfect for throwing in your bag if you're like me and get obnoxiously chilly all the time."

$24
$15
ThredUp
Beautiful People

Leash & Poop Bags

"Oh! and my dog's leash and poop bags. Sexy, I know."

$118
$98
Wild One

The Midi Milan

"I change my bag up way too much. Every look has a different vibe. Recently, I've fallen in love with a brand called DeMellier (London) it's absolutely divine, classy, timeless, chic and affordable!"

$480
DeMellier

