Lucifer's Inbar Lavi Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but our weekend plans include binge-watching Season 5B of the Netflix hit show Lucifer!
If you've already watched the latest season, you know Inbar Lavi reprises her role as Eve, mother of the Cain and Abel and Adam's ex-wife. As a busy actress and philanthropist, we just had to know what Inbar counts as her must-haves while on the go. From her phone to chic sunglasses and beauty essentials, the Imposters star is so relatable. And she has great advice for feeling your best self!
"I always feel like my best self when I can be of service," the actress explained to E!. "I know it sounds cheesy, but I'm at my best when I do my best for others. My motto has always been, "Do good, be good."
To check out everything in Inbar's bag, scroll below!
Saint Owen Rockbird II Sunglasses
"I always have my LAVI shades with me. They elevate everything. I'm a sunglass freak."
Astrid Perfume Oil
"My Fille De La Lune roll-on perfume oil made by my soul sister Maya Yogev."
Cell Phone
"I obviously carry my cell phone like the rest of you junkies."
Bio-Herbal Sculpting Gel
"I always carry a lil bit of Batia & Aleeza for curly hair touch ups! To keep my Jew Fro in check."
Headphones
Enjoy high-quality sound on the go with these wireless Apple headphones.
Pen & Notebook Set
"A pen & notebook (yes, I still use those) for thoughts and ideas that come to me for songs or character work or production."
Beautiful People Wrap
"Some kind of thin extra layer. My friend Gosha makes the softest, lightest, coziest garments called "Beautiful People." Perfect for throwing in your bag if you're like me and get obnoxiously chilly all the time."
Leash & Poop Bags
"Oh! and my dog's leash and poop bags. Sexy, I know."
The Midi Milan
"I change my bag up way too much. Every look has a different vibe. Recently, I've fallen in love with a brand called DeMellier (London) it's absolutely divine, classy, timeless, chic and affordable!"
Still in the mood to shop? Score E! exclusive deals on Bala, Hyperice and more fitness must-haves.