See the Adorable Illustration of Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Featured in Meghan Markle's Book

Meghan Markle's debut children's book is quite the work of art.

The Duchess of Sussex will release her first book The Bench on June 8. The story—presumably a favorite for 2-year-old Archie Harrison's bedtime— is a celebration of fatherhood, from a mother's perspective. Naturally, it was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry. In a May press release, the Suits alum said of the book, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

While it's unclear if this is the poem Meghan wrote that inspired the full book, an excerpt reads, "This is your bench / Where you'll witness great joy. / From here you will rest / See the growth of our boy."

It's more than just the words that are a lovely tribute to Harry and Archie. Thanks to an Instagram Story from Meghan's friend, the photographer Gray Malin, we also know that there is an adorable drawing, from illustrator Christian Robinson, of her husband and son in the book.