Kylie Jenner Is Having a Sexy Summer in Eye-Popping New Beach Pics

Kylie Jenner is ready to be back on vacay with a series of sexy beach pics. The steamy Instagram snapshots, shared on June 4, show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posing in a barely-there halter top and matching skirt at the beach.

"wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned this morning with a wave and white heart emojis.

The post comes just a few days after Memorial Day weekend, where Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster spent the holiday with Travis Scott in his Houston, Texas hometown. From Target trips to playground adventures, their wholesome family vacation was on the heels of the trio's Disneyland outing. "Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now," a source previously told E! News. "Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have."

Now, it seems Kylie is ready to return to her relaxing luxe oceanfront getaways for both work and play. The jet-setting skincare tycoon is rumored to be building a swimwear empire under her eponymous brand!