Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Patrick J. Adams

Troian Bellisario has a pretty little announcement to make.

In a June 4 Instagram post, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared that she had privately welcomed her and her husband Patrick J. Adams' second child. She wrote alongside a sweet black and white photo of herself cradling her newborn, "Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love."

Patrick, who starred opposite his close friend Meghan Markle on Suits, shared his own Instagram post, with a photo of their new little one holding his finger. He captioned the photo, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."

The couple had not previously announced that Troian was pregnant. Followers in the comments section expressed their excitement. One wrote, "Oh my gosh congratulations I'm so happy for you and your family!" Another added, "Welcome into this world baby girl!" A third commented, "Congratulations! What a gift!"