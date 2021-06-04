Madonna Shares Sweet Family Photo With Her Kids While Celebrating Her Dad’s Birthday

Watch : Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

Madonna and her family struck a sweet pose in celebration of her dad's 90th birthday.



The "Hung Up" singer recently posted a precious montage of herself and her children spending time with her father, Silvio Ciccone, at his vineyard in Michigan in honor of the big day.



The 62-year-old singer also shared just how much her father meant to her in recognition of the important milestone of the matriarch's life.



"My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian immigrant in the US and living thru [sic] many traumas but always working hard for everything he had," she captioned the June 3 Instagram post. "He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life. Again, I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard."



In the heartwarming clip, Madonna and five out of six of her children—Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere—are seen having the time of their lives alongside their grandfather.