Proof Drake and Son Adonis' Lakers Game Outing Was a Total Slam Dunk

Drake and his 3-year-old son Adonis cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during the June 3 playoff game against the Phoenix Suns. Scroll on to see a sweet photo from their father-son outing.

Okay, we're really in our feelings seeing this one. 

Omnipresent sports fan Drake and his 3-year-old son Adonis attended the NBA playoff game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on June 3. Showing his support for the L.A. team, the rapper's little one wore a LeBron James jersey. And while the Suns beat the Lakers by 13, we kinda feel like we won something with Drake documenting the father-son outing by posting a photo of Adonis with his toy truck in tow. 

And we're down with Drake's plan to offer us glimpses into their family life. Over the years, Drake has shared pictures of major milestones, including birthdays, holidays and Adonis' first day of school. And last week, Adonis joined his dad on stage while the "Hotline Bling" star accepted the Artist of the Decade honor at the Billboard Music Awards.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake shared on Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne last year of his strategy for balancing fame and parenting. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity' that I gotta like, you know, make everybody live under this blanket."

To see Drake's photo of Adonis at the game and more adorable moments, scroll on.

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cutest Chaperone Ever

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23, where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Showing Off His Upper-Body Strength

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Started on the Ground, Now He's Here

The rapper lifted his boy up into the air to dedicate his Artist of the Decade Award to him during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

"To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," Drake told Adonis at the end of the acceptance speech.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

Instagram / Sophie Brussaux
"Best Photobomb Ever"

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Instagram
Family Time

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

Instagram
First Day of School

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

Instagram
Father's Day

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Instagram
Adonis' Debut

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."

