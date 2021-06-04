Lisa Kudrow Needed This Trick to Relearn "Smelly Cat" Just Before Friends Reunion's Lady Gaga Duet

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

Lisa Kudrow had trouble remembering how to play "Smelly Cat" for the Friends reunion, but it's not her fault.

The 57-year-old actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, June 4, as seen in preview footage. During the visit, Lisa discussed HBO Max's buzzy Friends reunion, and specifically her duet with Lady Gaga for Phoebe's feline-centric signature song, which was among the special's many highlights.

The Booksmart star explained that she never plays guitar in her personal life, so she essentially hadn't picked up the instrument since the wildly popular NBC sitcom signed off in 2004 after 10 seasons. For that reason, she realized she was quite foggy on the "Smelly Cat" chords after she was informed she would need to perform it at the reunion with the "Born This Way" singer.

"That was great," Lisa said about getting to team up with Gaga. "I was really nervous when I first heard that. And then I prepared—I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. And I tuned my guitar and then realized I don't know the chords."