Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Details "Nonexistent" Sex Life Amid Chris Larangeira Split Rumor

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Stars Trade In Their Wife Beaters for Winter Coats

Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira have some work to do to reignite the heat in their romance.

The fourth season of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned on Thursday, June 3, and the lack of chemistry between the pair, who tied the knot in November 2019, was a key topic of conversation.

At one point during the episode, Angelina referred to the couple's sex life as "dog s--t," per People, and went on to explain to co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese that tension in the marriage has taken away some of their amorous feelings.

"It's like, we'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."

She continued, "I'm not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I'll belittle him sometimes. I feel like we're both wrong. But see how I'm admitting it to you? He won't ever admit that he's wrong."