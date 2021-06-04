Be a Doll and Read These 13 Spooky Secrets About The Conjuring Universe

Don't worry, we know it's not you. It's that pesky devil again!
In the grand tradition of films such as The Exorcist and The Evil Dead that take demonic possession deadly seriously, combined with "inspired by true events" scare fests like The Amityville Horror, along came The Conjuring in July 2013.
Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as scholarly paranormal investigators (and real people) Ed and Lorraine Warren, the R-rated film about a family in dire need of the Warrens' services had the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for an original horror movie and ultimately took in $320 million worldwide.
Which, considering it only cost $20 million to make, meant one thing.
That's right, sequel. Or subsequently made prequel in what became the Conjuring Universe, an unequivocally clever interconnected group of movies involving evil forces that date back thousands of years—and the average person's inability to rid themselves of that evil once it gets its hooks into them. Which is where folks like Ed and Lorraine can be of service.
Almost eight years after the first film came out, the series having grossed more than $1.9 billion, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is now in theaters (and streaming on HBO Max because of that other insidious beast, the lingering coronavirus pandemic). It may only be the third movie with "conjuring" in the title, but it's the eighth chapter in this terrifying cinematic saga.
So with the latest installment lying in wait to scare the crap out of you, here are the secrets that will ensure you are the one with all the answers when you're called upon to explain the inexplicable:
Wilson said back in 2016 that he felt there were more stories about Lorraine and Ed's adventures to tell, but it would be up to audiences to say whether they wanted another Conjuring movie or not.
"Let's see, we're a few years older, a few years wiser, and immediately, we're called into a much different case than we've ever dealt with," he told Entertainment Weekly recently with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on the horizon.
There's an exorcism in the new film, but also a murder trial, something different for Lorraine and Ed after a string of domestic hauntings.
"It's something that was a very conscious choice of, like, we can't go back and do a haunted house or another family with a demonic possession and hold up crosses and damn the devil to hell, although I think I do that," Wilson said with a laugh. Farmiga agreed that there were new challenges for the characters this time around, and "it was awesome for me," she said.
"Lorraine's been filtering messages from the divine for a couple of films now, but this was really, really super-fantastic for me. She gets put to the test in many new ways, and we really start getting into the intricacies of her clairvoyancy, and there are new facets that I got to explore: post-cognition, remote viewing, psychometry, all of these different ways of discernment. But, yeah, the love. There's a lot of love in this one! Every marriage has its ups and downs but the demons are a real downer in this marriage! But they're in it together, right?"
A little disturbing when it's the psychic who has to ask, but we're ready to find out.