Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Surprisingly Long Custody Battle and the Unraveling of Brangelina

Watch : Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing"

Whether it's the cast of Friends being there for each other again after 17 years or the emergence of Bennifer 2.0, we're awash in blasts from the past. Sequels, reboots, reunions: Whether scripted or happening in real life, everything old is new again and we're hard-pressed not to let the nostalgia just wash over us like a warm, soothing bath.

Not everything, however, is ripe for a fond trip down memory lane, let alone a full-fledged comeback. Most things that were once good but then ended for whatever reason should be left to rest in peace.

Alas, peace can be fleeting and, lately, when it comes to what once seemed true and right and inevitable, few things feel more in the past than Brangelina.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, they of the other most famous combined celebrity moniker, separated a long time ago, Jolie filing for divorce on Sept. 19, 2016. Admittedly it's not too strange that, especially in this business, their once-enviable romance feels like ancient history. Celebrities have been known to remake their lives in five weeks, let alone five years.

But if not for their ongoing custody issues, they could pass for having never happened at all.